Estadão Content
08/26/2024 – 7:38

The Civil Defense of the State of São Paulo stated on the morning of Monday, the 26th, that there are no more records of active fires. The state agency did not, however, update the number of municipalities in São Paulo that remain on maximum alert for fires. As of Sunday night, the 25th, there were 48 under this condition. At least two people died and another 60 were injured, according to the Civil Defense.

The fires spread with greater intensity from Friday the 23rd onwards, blocking the flow of highways and covering the skies of cities in the interior with smoke. The government of São Paulo ordered the creation of a crisis cabinet for fires. At least fourteen regions were affected.

Governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) reported that he sent humanitarian aid to the homeless. On Sunday, the Civil Defense and the State Social Fund sent aid to Pradópolis, in the Ribeirão Preto region, one of the most affected cities.

An emergency health plan was also set up with guidelines on how treatment will be offered to the population facing respiratory problems.

The Federal Police will open a new investigation to investigate the cases and two people have been arrested by the Civil Police so far.

The number of fires recorded in August in the state is the highest for any month in the cities of São Paulo since 1998, when records began to be computed by the Burnings Program of the National Institute for Space Research (INPE). (With collaboration from Caio Possati).