THE Alesp (Legislative Assembly of São Paulo) approved a bill which reduces inheritance tax from 4% to 1%. The proposal also reduces the rate on donations from 4% to 0.5%.

The project was approved on Wednesday (21.Dec.2022) and will be analyzed by the State government. If sanctioned, São Paulo will have the tax on inheritances or donations, the ITCMD (Tax on Transmission Cause Mortis and Donation), the lowest in the country.

The author of the proposal is the state deputy Frederick d’Avila (PL). According to him, the taxes that fall on income are “a disincentive for productive investments” and the change will help São Paulo to “to continue as Brazil’s economic locomotive”.

The Secretary of Finance and Planning of the State of São Paulo, Felipe Salto, has publicly criticized the measure. He said he would recommend vetoing the proposal. The fiscal impact of the tax reduction should be R$ 4 billion per year.

ITCMD is a state tax levied on the sale value of assets or rights when they are passed on to heirs in the event of death, or by donations made in life. The rule of each State defines the amount of fees charged on inheritances in transmissions by death or by donation.

Currently, the average tax is 4%. There are states that apply progressive rates, which vary from 1% to 8% and maintain some exemptions.