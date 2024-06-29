There were 1,246 cases in the period; despite the decrease, it was the month with the most notifications in 2024

In the month of May, the State of São Paulo recorded a 4.1% drop in rape notifications compared to last year, with 1,246 cases. Despite this, this was the month that recorded the most rape cases in the entire year 2024.

According to SSP-SP (São Paulo Public Security Secretariat), which released the criminal statistics for the state of São Paulo on Tuesday (June 25, 2024), the accounting of rape cases in São Paulo still suffers from underreporting, that is, not all cases are reported.

“This is an effort by the São Paulo government to encourage complaints and circumvent cases that are not brought to the attention of the authorities”wrote the secretariat when releasing the data.

The department also announced that, for the second consecutive month, reports of feminicides have fallen in the state. According to the official survey, in May of this year the police responded to 18 cases. This was 3 fewer cases compared to the same month last year.

While rapes and femicides have fallen, intentional homicides have increased throughout the state. In May, 199 cases of intentional homicides were reported to police authorities, 4 more cases than in the same period last year.

There has also been an increase in robberies followed by death, rising from 13 cases last year to 19 this year.

Thefts

In relation to robberies in general, the drop was 14.3% compared to the same month last year, totaling 16,061 incidents.

There was also a drop in theft crimes across the state. Thefts in general totaled 45,940 incidents in May, a drop of 8.4% year-on-year.

With information from Brazil Agency.