Occupations with the greatest number of opportunities are cafeteria attendants and production line feeders

The State of São Paulo had 13,119 job vacancies available through PATs (Worker Service Stations), from State Secretariat for Economic Development, until Monday (Dec 18, 2023). Of this total, 4,230 were in Greater São Paulo.

In total, there are more than 500 professions with open positions. The occupations with the highest number of open positions are cafeteria attendants, production line feeders, logistics assistants, cleaners and construction workers.

In addition to vacancies in Greater São Paulo, there are opportunities in the following regions:

Interior – 8,129;

– 8,129; Campinas – 3,320;

– 3,320; Sorocaba – 1,579;

– 1,579; Coast – 760;

– 760; Paraíba Valley – 702;

– 702; Araçatuba – 570; It is

– 570; It is Sao Jose do Rio Preto – 457.

To apply for a job vacancy, simply access the Portal do website. Government of São Pauloor contact PAT or your municipality’s city hall.

PATs also offer free care and services for workers, such as qualifying for Unemployment Insurance and issuing a Work Card.

With information from São Paulo Government Portal.