In recent days, the government of São Paulo recognized the emergency situation decreed by 16 municipalities in the state due to the rains. Thus, cities with the declaration of great difficulty in dealing with the damage are able to receive resources to deal with the damages of flooding and landslides.

The municipalities of Agudos had the decrees approved by the state government; Maracai; turkey; Avare; Campo Clean Paulista; capivari; Embu of the Arts; Santa Isabel; Várzea Paulista; Caieiras; Franco da Rocha; Francisco Morato; Jau; Mombuca; Mount Mor; Rafard.

Resources

The government of São Paulo has already authorized agreements to distribute resources to 12 of the municipalities affected by the rains. Franco da Rocha, the city with the highest number of deaths, accounting for 15 victims of the storms so far, should receive R$ 8 million.

According to the State Secretariat for Regional Development, R$ 18 million will be allocated to ten cities affected by the damage throughout the state. The money can be used for improvements that reduce chronic urbanization problems in the municipalities.

dead and homeless

According to the state Civil Defense, since last Friday (28), 29 people have died across the state due to flooding and landslides, with 5 still missing. 4,700 families were displaced and 806 were homeless.

