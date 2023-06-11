According to study by the Seade Foundation, formal employment increased by 0.4% in the State of São Paulo in April 2023 compared to the previous month, with the creation of 55 thousand new jobs. In the sum of the first 4 months of the year, 190 thousand were created in the State, according to Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed).

There was positive change in agriculture (1.1%), construction (0.9%), services (0.4%), industry (0.4%) and commerce (0.3%). In absolute numbers, they are distributed as follows: agriculture, livestock and fishing (3,716); industry (9,339); construction (6,686); trade (7,425); and services (27,744). In the latter, the sectors of transport, storage and mail (8 thousand) and human health and social services (6 thousand) deserve to be highlighted.

By administrative region, the highest balance of employment was found in the capital of São Paulo (12,310). Next come Campinas (11,585), the metropolitan area of ​​the capital (8,222), Sorocaba (4,394), Bauru (3,700) and São José dos Campos (2,944).

About Seade

For more than 40 years, the State Data Analysis System has been a national reference in the production and dissemination of socioeconomic and demographic analysis and statistics of the State of São Paulo, such as Seade SP Economia – with sectoral analyzes of the economy of São Paulo; SP Trabalho, with analysis of data on work, unemployment and income for the State of SP and its regions; and Seade PIB Regional, which reflects the sum of all goods and services produced in a given period and given region.

With information from news agency of the government of São Paulo.