Minister of the Civil House is the program coordinator; municipalities in the Northeast will benefit most from projects in this phase

Bahia is the State that had the most projects approved in the new phase of the New PAC (Growth Acceleration Program). Federal resources will be sent to 716 works and equipment, that is, 10.5% of all selected projects. In this 1st phase of PAC Seleções, 6,778 projects were included.

In the president's 3rd term Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the PAC is coordinated by the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa. Historical PT member, he was governor of Bahia for 2 terms and was elected senator for the state in 2022. The current governor of Bahia is Jerônimo Rodrigues (PT), an ally who came to office through the hands of the current minister.

The PAC Seleções includes projects registered by city halls and state governments in federal government notices. This Thursday (7th March 2024), the government announced the projects chosen for the areas of health, education, culture and sports. In total, the phase totals R$23 billion in investments.

After Bahia, the State most benefited will be Minas Gerais, with 647 works. In 3rd place comes São Paulo (536 projects), in 4th Pernambuco (478) and in 5th Maranhão (426). The government did not detail the value of investment by State, only the quantity of works.

By regions, the Northeast was the most covered with 2,987 works and equipment from PAC Seleções. The Southeast appears in 2nd, with 1,503. The North had 854 projects approved. Lastly were the South (796) and Central-West (638).

When questioned by Power360 In an interview about those most benefited, Rui Costa stated that this is due to the criteria used, such as poorer regions that have greater deficiencies in the areas of the notices, such as health and education.

“The Northeast was the most considered depending on the objectives here. Obviously the richest municipalities have already built their health units, daycare centers and polyclinics. So we look more at the municipalities with the largest child care gap, for example, and those with the least means of carrying out that work alone.”said the minister.

Rui stated that, based on these criteria, almost all of the projects chosen would be in the Northeast, North and Central-West regions. To balance this, the government placed a minimum quota of works per region. “We sought a balance, but the central axis was to serve municipalities with less capacity to carry out these interventions alone”.



The Minister of the Civil House denied political motivations and stated that the criteria for choosing all the projects were technical, such as places with a greater lack of places in early childhood education for the selection of daycare centers and low availability of medical specialists for choosing polyclinics.

The announcements for this 5th season refer to 16 of the 27 PAC Seleções modalities. The investments will be carried out by the Ministries of Health, Education, Culture and Sport. Health and education projects will have the largest funds, with R$11.6 billion and R$10.7 billion, respectively.

The other modalities of the PAC Seleções, which include infrastructure projects, urban mobility, macro-drainage and basic sanitation, are still being analyzed by the Ministry of Cities and will be announced by the government in a new phase in the coming weeks.

With future projects, PAC Seleções should reach R$65.2 billion in investments. These resources are already included in the amount of R$1.7 trillion from the PAC.