the state of Rio of January remained on the yellow flag, which means low risk for covid-19, according to 36The edition of the Disease Risk Map, released on Friday night (25), by the State Health Department. This is the Monday week in which the state remains at low risk.

On the map published in June 11th, that is, two weeks ago, the state of Rio was under an orange flag, that is, a moderate risk for covid-19.

On the published map yesterday, two of the nine regions of the state appear with a red flag (high risk): Northwest and Baía de Ilha Grande, while two have an orange flag: metropolitan region I (which includes the capital and Baixada Fluminense) and Centro-Sul.

The other regions have a yellow flag, and none are listed with a green (very low risk) or purple (very high risk) flag.

The decision to keep the state with the yellow flag was made based on indicators such as a 26% drop in the number of deaths and 35% in hospital admissions for severe acute respiratory syndrome (SRAG). Bed occupancy rates in the state, at the time the map was released, were 63% for intensive care units (ICU) and 44% for the ward.

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach