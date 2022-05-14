The state of Rio is in low risk yellow flag for covid-19. This is what the 81st edition of the Covid-19 Risk Map, released every Friday by the Secretary of State for Health, shows. The analysis released today (13) indicates that the regions of Ilha Grande Bay, South Center and Northwest of Rio de Janeiro have a green flag, with very low risk for the disease. The regions of Baixada Litorânea, Metropolitan I, Metropolitana II, Médio Paraíba, Serrana and Norte remained with the yellow flag, at low risk for covid-19.

The secretariat reported that this is one of the latest editions of the risk map, as the tool for monitoring the epidemiological scenario of the disease is being reworked to adapt to the current phase of the pandemic.

The Secretary of State for Health, Alexandre Chieppe, said that at a time when the numbers of cases, deaths and PCR tests performed are low, any variation, however small, causes an impact on the indicators used in the risk map equation. that does not reflect reality.

“If the number of deaths in a given municipality rises from 1 to 2, it generates a 100% increase in the indicator and a high score in the formula that generates the flag. The same happens with the positivity rate of RT-PCR exams. Therefore, the technical area is reformulating the tool for monitoring the scenario of covid-19 in the state”, explained the secretary.

In the analyzed period, the number of hospitalizations dropped 42%, from 24 hospitalizations to 14 in the last two weeks. Deaths reduced by 71.4%, from 14 deaths to 4 in the last 14 days.

Chieppe said that in the coming weeks, the Health Department will present a new system, with new indicators more appropriate for the current moment of the pandemic. “We are going to increase attention to early indicators, such as flu syndrome care in UPAs and antigen tests registered in the e-SUS”, clarified the secretary.