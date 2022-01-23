Rio de Janeiro confirmed over 8,069 diagnoses of covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to a balance sheet released at 5 pm this Sunday, 23, by the state Department of Health. Three deaths were recorded in the state. The number reported is lower than that reported in the previous 24 hours, when there were 25 confirmed deaths.

The total number of deaths from covid-19 in the state of Rio since the beginning of the pandemic reached 69,677. In a note, the secretariat reported, 57.3% of intensive care beds (ICU) are occupied. The occupancy rate is 44% for infirmary beds.

The secretariat also informed that it activated its contingency plan for covid. And he said that since last Wednesday, he has converted 153 clinical ward beds and 75 ICU beds (10 of which are pediatric) into units of the state health network for the treatment of the disease.

The plan has a schedule for the reversal of beds in reference units for the care of the disease, such as the Dr. Ricardo Cruz State Hospital and the Prefeito João Batista Caffaro State Hospital. This schedule is activated according to epidemiological indicators such as “occupancy of beds, number of cases and positivity rate”.

The post State of Rio has 8,000 new cases of covid-19 in 24h appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#State #Rio #cases #covid19 #hours #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO