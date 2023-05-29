State government informed that case of contaminated bird was Ilha do Governador; monitors 3 people who collected the animal

The State of Rio de Janeiro registered the 3rd case of a migratory wild bird contaminated with avian influenza (H5N1), the so-called avian flu. The government informed on Saturday night (27.May.2023) that the thirty-réis-de-bando (Thalasseus acuflavidus) was found on Ilha do Governador, in the north of Rio de Janeiro.

According to the statement, the LFDA-SP (Federal Agricultural Defense Laboratory) of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock analyzed the material from the bird, which was collected by a specialized professional on Tuesday (May 23).

The state government added that the cievs (Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance) of the State and Municipal Health Secretariats of Rio de Janeiro is monitoring the 3 people who worked on the collection of the animal.

“So far, none of them has flu symptoms and, therefore, samples were not collected for tests”said the statement.

Also in May, two other wild birds of the same species were identified with the H5N1 virus. “They were found in São João da Barra, in the North Fluminense, and in Cabo Frio, in the Lagos region”stated the Executive of Rio de Janeiro.

Monitoring and prevention actions to prevent the spread of the virus in the state, according to authorities, have been intensified.

A Seappa (Secretary of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Supply) released this week “the Contingency Plan that establishes control measures to detect early and contain the spread of Avian Influenza in domestic, wild and exotic birds”.

In addition, as it is a zoonosis with pandemic potential, the document establishes the flow of information between the bodies involved.

“The Secretariats of Health and Agriculture have instituted a communication flow to inform any mortality of suspected birds, as well as people with suspected flu syndrome with a history of contact with suspicious birds”said in a note.

According to technicians from SES and Seappa, there is no reason for the population to be concerned about the H5N1 epidemic, because, at the moment, there is no direct transmission, from person to person.

The technicians also emphasized that the disease is not transmitted by the consumption of poultry meat or eggs. “Human infections with Avian Influenza virus occur through direct contact with infected birds (dead or alive)”they reported.

Prevention

Also in the statement, the Government of Rio recalled that last Monday (May 22), the Ministry of Agriculture declared a zoosanitary emergency throughout the national territory. The intention is to prevent the disease from reaching subsistence and commercial poultry production, in addition to preserving wild fauna and human health.

SES-RJ, on the other hand, advised professionals at health units to remain alert, during screening and medical care, to cases of flu syndrome in patients who had contact with wild animals.

“If there is suspicion, sample collection is recommended, regardless of the day of onset of symptoms, including cases in the intensive care unit (ICU). Diagnosis by RT-PCR is considered the gold standard method and should always be adopted to obtain laboratory results”he said.

Alert

The State Department of Agriculture drew attention to the need for the population to avoid direct contact with fallen birds, dead or not, domestic, wild/exotic and migratory, as well as aquatic mammals (any species).

“Any suspicion of a contaminated animal must be reported immediately to the Agricultural Defense Center in the region or to the Coordination of Environmental Surveillance in your municipality”he said.

poultry farmers

For breeders of poultry, poultry, small-scale and subsistence farming, the Department of Agriculture suggested that they intensify the biosecurity measures on their farms.

“Care must be taken, such as strictly prohibiting any type of visit to the production units; check core fencing and proper shed screening; keep the access gate of the properties closed; disinfect vehicles and materials that access the farms; be careful with food and water; keep records of people and vehicles, among other measures defined in current regulations”he said.

With information from Brazil Agency.