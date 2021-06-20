The State of Rio de Janeiro recorded 108 deaths from covid-19 and 344 new cases of the disease within 24 hours, according to a bulletin released at 5 pm this Sunday, 20, by the state health department. The record of deaths in 24 hours is of 446, registered on April 17th. The record for new cases in that same interval is 9,185, verified on May 6th.

So far, 54,250 people have died from the coronavirus in the State of Rio, which accounts for 932,229 cases of the disease.

The capital concentrates both the largest number of deaths (27,989) and the largest number of cases in the state (356,028).

Estado do Rio de Janeiro registers 108 deaths and 344 new cases of covid-19 in 24 hours

