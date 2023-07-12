Of Roger Corcella

Anger is a physiological reaction common to human beings, it responds to criteria related to stress. If it becomes chronic, it blows up the typical regulation mechanism that turns it on and off and can lead to extreme gestures

What happened in the mind of Angelika Hutter

, the 32-year-old German who on 6 July, driving an Audi, ran over a small family from Favaro Veneto in the center of Santo Stefano di Cadore and is in custody on charges of multiple vehicular homicide? The head of the Belluno prosecutor’s office, Paolo Luca, hypothesized that the woman acted in a state of anger and defined her a person who lacks anger management skills. But what happens when we can’t contain our anger? And when does it become pathological behavior?

Raptus Popular wisdom delivers to aphorisms such as blindness from anger or being blinded by anger the definition of the type of reaction capable of arising from a state of anger. A raptus, in short. What is a seizure? The medical dictionary defines it as a sudden and irresistible impulse to perform an unplanned action. It can manifest itself in states of violent emotion, in confusional psychoses, in hallucinatory crises, during an epileptic attack. The action escapes the control of the willimplying a lesser degree of responsibility if criminal acts are carried out in this state, the raptus can be suicidal or homicidal. See also Gasperini: "Technology increasingly protagonist in fighting multiple sclerosis"

Anger arises from suffering Anger is a momentary madnessso check this passion or it will control you wrote Homer, the Greek poet to whom the Iliad and the Odyssey are attributed. And the psychiatrist starts from the poem that describes a brief episode of the war between the Greeks and the Trojans Giancarlo Cerveri to try to describe the inner storm unleashed by anger.

Our cultural history it was born with a text, the Iliad, which begins precisely with the famous phrase “Sing to me, o Diva, of Pelde Achilles the fatal wrath that infinites brought mourners to the Achaeans…”. After the killing of Patroclus, his friend or lover we don’t know, by Hector Achilles goes mad. He sows massacre among the Achaeans and does not stop even in front of those who press his knees as a sign of surrender and invoke mercy. And this madness considered heroic. actually, behind such feelings of anger is hidden suffering which then leads to behaviors that sometimes go beyond common sense. See also Rare diseases, therapy found for Carola

The physiological mechanisms Anger refers to more ancestral structures of our brain, adds Cerveri who directs the psychiatry unit of the ASST of Lodi. linked to so-called fight or flight mechanism. Except that, in a normal situation, you return to a state of equilibrium afterwards. Instead, when exasperated it can lead to extreme acts.

Anger is a common physiological reaction to humans, it responds to criteria related to a stress to which an individual is subjected and involves a mechanism that is also physically regulated by the release of hormones and adrenaline: An answer that is not only mental but also physical – explains Cerveri -. A typical characteristic of all animals that vent it with violence: this in sapiens becomes something maladaptive and creates harm to the individual and to the people around him. Especially in July and August, especially thanks to the lack of sleep (also linked to excessive heat)the cases of people presenting to the psychiatric Emergency Department are increasing in a state of psychic agitation and anger. See also Hematologist Vianelli, 'with new drugs a better life for ITP patients'

Chronic stress In today’s society frequent exposure to chronic stressthink of the individual exposed to bullying at work or the child exposed to bullying in the classroom, months and months of t

ension, of frustration

anger, fear

. There are no escape routes. The stress system is constantly activated until it literally goes haywire. The individual no longer sleeps, he becomes hyperreactive to stimuli, emotions are poorly controlled. He has hand tremors when he is dealing with others. All in all, it’s bad.

Furthermore, with the stresses and frustrations typical of our times – continues Cerveri – anger tends to become chronic and blows up the typical “regulating mechanism” that turns it on and off.