Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the next one State of Play. The date is September 14, 2023 and the time is 11pm Italian time. It will be possible to follow the event on YouTube, Twitch and also TikTok.
As for what we can expect from the event, it has been indicated that it will be a show dedicated to indies, PS VR2 titles, and major upcoming third-party games.
It would therefore seem that we don’t have to wait for AAA game announcements from Sony for PS5. We already recommend keeping expectations low.
State of Play and Nintendo Direct: an intense September 14th
September 14, 2023 is therefore the day of State of Play, but it will also be the day of the Nintendo Direct. Both shows, among other things, had been at the center of rumors for a few days now.
We’ll have to wait until tomorrow to find out exactly what the two live broadcasts will have to show, but tell us: Which of the two interests you more? And which do you think will satisfy you the most?
