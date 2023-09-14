Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the next one State of Play. The date is September 14, 2023 and the time is 11pm Italian time. It will be possible to follow the event on YouTube, Twitch and also TikTok.

As for what we can expect from the event, it has been indicated that it will be a show dedicated to indies, PS VR2 titles, and major upcoming third-party games.

It would therefore seem that we don’t have to wait for AAA game announcements from Sony for PS5. We already recommend keeping expectations low.