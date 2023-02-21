The State of play just announced by Sony, which we will be able to follow on Thursday 23 February starting at 10.00 pm, Italian time, will have a duration total of 45 minutes and will see the presence of 16 games: The Japanese PlayStation Blog has revealed it.

The breakdown will be as follows: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will have a fifteen-minute in-depth analysis, as clarified immediately, while for the rest we will attend the presentation of five PlayStation VR2 games And ten other titlesincluding some indie productions.

At this point, invariably, bets open on what will be shown at the State of Play, with several fans already clamoring for a new trailer dedicated to Hollow Knight: Silksong, perhaps with a sacrosanct official release date. Will they be satisfied?