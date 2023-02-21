Just when you thought the first quarter of 2023 would be quiet, Xbox puts together its Developers Directthen Nintendo made its traditional February Direct and now, PlayStation does his thing with a State of Play dedicated to some releases for PSVR2 and also Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

The State of Play for February 2023 will take place on Thursday at 3 in the afternoon Central Mexico time and at 6 in the afternoon Argentina time and it can be seen through YouTube and also Twitch on the respective PlayStation channels of each platform.

As we told you, what we will surely see during this broadcast has to do with some PS VR2 games that will be released sometime in 2023, so it could be anything.

What will surely be a nice surprise will be 15 minutes of very precise details about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leaguea game that is being developed by Rocksteady Studios – The creators of the Arkham series – and that many are looking forward to.

Source: PlayStation

It is worth noting that this title is not that far from its launch as it will take place on May 26 on PlayStation, Xbox Series X | S and PC.

Where to watch State of Play

PlayStation fans as well as other curious ones have a good number of options to see the next State of Play dedicated to some PS VR2 games and also Suicide Squad.

The first thing you should know is that, in general, on YouTube you will find different options for each region, you know, Spanish, English, Japanese, German, etc. The same thing can happen on Twitch, so the joke is that you choose the one that best suits you.

Don’t forget that this event will be on Thursday at 3 in the afternoon, Central Mexico time.