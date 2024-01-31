If the event aired on January 31st wasn't enough for you, know that Sony has another one planned State of Play for next week, this time dedicated to Final Fantasy Rebirthahead of its debut on PS5 set for February 29, 2024.

Mark the date and time on your calendar: the appointment is set at 00:30 Italian on Tuesday 6 February 2024. Sony has confirmed that the show will be single-themed, meaning Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be the only game shown.

For the occasion, Square Enix will reveal new details on the gameplay together with “ad other news you won't want to miss“. It must be said that the time is not exactly convenient for us Europeans, but rest assured that you will find all the news on the new adventure of Cloud and his associates summarized on the pages of Multiplayer.it.