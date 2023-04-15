













In the presentation there were 25 minutes of new content of this title. In particular there was a demo about the combat system along with the various skill trees that are available. Likewise, of the map of this new adventure.

Something else that could be seen in the streaming was a brief introduction of some of the secondary characters. All of the above seems to have had an impact on game reserves.

So much so that these had a significant rebound on Amazon, which is a positive sign about the reception it has had.

But how much did it go up? According to a report from a well-known medium, it became the best-selling PlayStation 5 title in this online store.

Fountain: Square Enix.

Specifically, in Amazon in the United States, which is the most important in this virtual trade. In first place was the deluxe edition, which is priced at $99.99 dollars (MX$1,800.90).

In the fourth he managed to place the standard presentation of final fantasy 16 for $69.99 dollars (MX$1 thousand 260.58). The positions have already changed today. The luxury edition is in the sixth position and the standard placed in the thirteenth.

But when both editions got the push from State Play, final fantasy 16 was above games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and NBA 2K23as well as remakes or reissues of resident evil 4 and dead space.

This is highly commendable if we take into account that NBA 2K23 it is being sold at a price of $20 dollars (MX$360.22 pesos). It is a sign that players are more interested in the Square Enix game despite its price.

Fountain: Square Enix.

The game is still a few months away, so there is a possibility that new broadcasts such as PlayStation State Play, or from Square Enix, could once again boost its reservations among players.

As planned, its launch on PS5 will be on June 22, 2023. There is more than enough time to continue showing what one of the most important RPGs of recent years has to offer.

With details by GamesRadar+.