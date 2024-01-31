There were many announcements that were made around the new State of Play, with highlights such as Death Stranding 2, Silent Hill 2 and until the return of Until Dawn. An event that many fans in the world of PlayStationespecially due to an announcement that came at the end of the event, which confirms a new broadcast in practically less than a week from now, and this is dedicated to one of the most anticipated video games of the year.

That's right, the event will be dedicated to none other than Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, a game that is practically a month away from hitting stores, and which many media outlets already had the opportunity to play a few days ago. This would make sense, given that the long-awaited playable demo could be announced in the video. After all, the previous game also featured one, which unfortunately did not have the ability to move data.

The date announced by PlayStation was February 6 of this year. The chosen time is 3:30 PM Pacific time and 5:30 PM Central Mexico time.

Via: State of Play

Editor's note: I will definitely keep an eye on the date, as I am very interested in playing the demo and seeing if the save can be transferred this time. I hope there are no interruptions when it finally goes on sale, because I'm going to dedicate every hour of my life to it.