The source is the Ignus Leaker who correctly shared information about a State of Play back in May. This is obviously just a rumor, but since the source has correctly shared similar information before, it makes sense to take that into consideration.

According to a new rumor, Sony is set to share a “big announcement” next week and then air a State of Play between September 19th and 20th .

Details on the PlayStation dedicated rumor

Precisely, through a comment on your own Discordleaker Ignus explained that “the big announcement” will happen next week. The leaker remains vague, but the idea is that it will be the much-rumored PS5 Pro announcement, which should now come via a dedicated article on the PlayStation Blog.

The leaker says it’s weird that Sony is separating announcements like this, but the week after the “big announcement” there will be a State of Play. This show should include first-party games, including perhaps a “World Premiere” that the leaker is eagerly anticipating. However, he also states that he is not sure about this last detail and it is possible that it will eventually be shown during the Tokyo Game Show. This leads us to believe that it is a third-party product. What it is is impossible to say, although we assume it is a game from a Japanese team (are we all thinking Resident Evil 9?).

If all this were true, there would only be a week left until the first announcementso you’ll just have to wait a little to find out everything or be disappointed.

