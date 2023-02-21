Through its social channels, PlayStation has announced that Thursday at 22:00 Italian time a new one will be held PlayStation State of Play. According to what was reported by the posts, this new appointment you know will focus on virtual reality, on third-party games, indies, and on an in-depth look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Specifically, it has been defined that the space for titles for PSVR2 it will count well 5 new video games from partnerswhile third-party and indie games will have to own be revealed.

State of Play is back! Tune in Thursday at 1pm PT for:

☑️ Five new PS VR2 titles from partners

☑️ Hot indie and third-party reveals

☑️ An extended look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leaguehttps://t.co/kMPyPpMhSk pic.twitter.com/mu8RX0ZJFk — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 21, 2023

As for the new title of Suicide Squadwe only know that a fairly large space will be dedicated to it, and therefore we will be able to learn about some details about the game that are still unknown to us.