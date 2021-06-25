A date is circulating online when the next State of Play should theoretically take place, although it has not been confirmed. A date is circulating on the net when the next State of Play should theoretically take place. Several sources, all strictly anonymous, speak of July 8, 2021 as the day Sony will hold its new general event, where it will present its next games. So no monographic State of Play like those of Returnal or Horizon Forbidden West. Of course, for now there is nothing confirmed, also because some of the deep gorges do not give a precise date, but …



