sony will announce tomorrow Tuesday February 14, 2023 its new State of play. This was said by the insider The Snitch, well known in the environment for the numerous information reported in advance which later turned out to be true.

The arrival of a minor State of Play has been talked about for days now, due to what was reported by journalist Jeff Grubb. But now we have a presumption announcement dateprovided by an unsafe source, but still considered to be reliable.

The Snitch’s tip came from a joke he made to another well-known name on the insider scene, Tom Henderson. The former had published a post complaining about the usual lack of Monday video game news. The Snitch then replied to him that there is no such thing as random Tuesdays, thus already hinting at something. Then, in a subsequent post, he explained: “To clarify: I know nothing about a State of Play or similar event that will be announced tomorrow. Period.”

Of course nothing is confirmed, so let’s not take anything for granted. However tomorrow we will certainly be on the lookout to find out whether The Snitch is right or not.