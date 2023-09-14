Sony Interactive Entertainment one announced State of Play for today, September 14, 2023 at 11pm Italian. It will be possible to follow the live broadcast via the embed found in this article.

The broadcast will last 27 minutes and will focus on updates regarding the games already announced coming to consoles PlayStationfrom independent titles to new releases for PlayStation VR2from major first party to third party titles.

State of Play – September 14th

