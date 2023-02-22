Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the former State of play for this 2023, which will be broadcast Thursday 23 February at 10.00pm on Twitch and YouTube.

Games for will be shown in this stream PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR2 out during the year. It will last about 15 minutes and there will be new updates on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Below you will find more details from Playstation Blog. Below, however, you will find the embed to follow the event live.

State of Play – February 23rd

Tune in on 23rd February for exciting updates from our third-party partners, including new PS VR2 titles and a deeper look at Suicide Squad State of Play returns with the first event of 2023! Get ready to discover some of the most anticipated games from our third party partners and get a sneak peek at five PlayStation VR2 games coming later this year. Then sit back and enjoy over 15 minutes of new updates and gameplay details for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the next title from Rocksteady Studios. It all kicks off this Thursday at 10pm local time on Twitch and YouTube.

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment