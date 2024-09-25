It’s hard to say, a lot depends on the expectations built up in view of the event, because on the one hand we have a certain abundance of games and there was also the half surprise of Ghost of Yotei aka Ghost of Tsushima 2, it is also true that a good part of what was shown are multiplatform productions or for the unfortunate PlayStation VR2, where many were hoping for a more massive presence from PlayStation Studios, with many Sony proprietary studios now radio silent for years.

A new show aired today State of Play from Sony PlayStation, which from midnight onwards showcased a series of trailers for games coming soon or already available on PS5 and PlayStation VR2, many of which were multiplatform and also intended for PC and competing consoles. There was no shortage of announcements and the pace was excellent, but it will have been enough to excite PlayStation gamers?

A good State of Play for those with moderate expectations, but disappointing for those who wanted fireworks

I reiterate, a question of perspective. Those who had low or normal expectations probably enjoyed themselves, time permitting, a more than good event and maybe he was even positively impressed, between the announcement of the aforementioned Ghost of Yōtei, the trailers with the release dates of Monster Hunter Wilds, Palworld and Fantasian: Neo Collection and games like Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered and Hell is Us which were a pleasant surprise. I won’t sit here and do a complete recap of the announcements, for that we already have our substantial and detailed recap of the State of Play which I suggest you read if you missed the event.

That said, PlayStation is going through a particular period, which alternates great successes like Helldivers 2 and Astrobot with sensational slips like the flop of Concord, the skepticism regarding PS5 Pro, unwanted remasters and the absence of major triple A single player exclusives, which we already know will not appear before April of next year. Simone Tagliaferri in yesterday’s Parliamone rightly spoke about how a crackling State of Play was necessary precisely for make players forget their latest missteps: if this was Sony’s goal, I doubt it was achieved.

To be honest, yesterday’s State of Play was perhaps the worst possible advert for PS5 Pro after the reveal a few weeks ago: no game shown with gameplay had the wording “Captured on PS5 Pro”, not even the new Sucker Punch exclusive, and I doubt that the reel shown towards the end of the event with the “Enhanced” games, that is, those that will natively exploit the features of the very powerful and very expensive console, helped in this sense: too many titles released years ago and overplayed, while the new additions are interesting but probably not enough to change the public’s perspectives. Considering that there is a month and a half left until the launch, much more could have been done.

What do you think: did you like State of Play? Are there any games that particularly impressed you? Let us know in the comments.