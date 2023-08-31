Deep Throat dropped this tip on X, commenting on the recent PlayStation Plus price hike announcement. is moving and therefore soon there will be news for all PS5 and PS4 players. Hopefully positive this time.

Soon sony could herald a new State of play at least according to the sources of the journalist and gaming insider Jeff Grubb .

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be the protagonist of the next State of Play?

Although the information shared by Grubb should be taken for what it is, i.e. an indiscretion without official confirmation, it must be said that a new State of Play is soon aplausible hypothesis if we consider that the last appointment was the PlayStation Showcase at the end of May and that Sony practically skipped Gamescom 2023. In short, the times would seem ripe.

All the more if we think that there is just over a month and a half left before the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the spearhead of the PS5 line-up for 2023 and probable blockbuster, which could therefore prove to be the main protagonist of the next showcase.

The hope is clearly that the next State of Play will be a wider-ranging event with news and announcements also relating to the next games arriving on PS5, especially considering that at the moment the lineup for 2024 it is still to be defined. We’ll see.