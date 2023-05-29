The Company Canal runs through the State of Mexico free or under cement, depending on the sections. Its dismal reputation is not only due to the smell of sewage that it spreads through the air while schoolchildren return home, nor to the overflows from the past that flooded the Chalco area. Women’s corpses have been removed from that channel, they were dumped there and are still dumped there. There are crosses to remember him. The State of Mexico is one of the regions with the highest rates of gender violence in the country. In total figures, the entity always appears at the head of the statistics in femicides, around 40 so far this year. When calculated per 100,000 women, it is already in the middle of the table of the 32 States. But there is no doubt that of the 10 murdered per day on average throughout the country, this entity contributes undesirable figures.

Two women are competing these days to govern the State, Alejandra del Moral, the PRI, PAN and PRD candidate, and Delfina Gómez, for Morena, favorite in the polls. On June 4, the citizens will decide who is in charge of the emblematic territory of the PRI, cradle of presidents and focus of violence of all kinds. It is the periphery of the capital of the Republic and also has its own suburbs of misery.

Some of the latest, most notorious cases of gender violence in the country refer to the State of Mexico. In front of the Nezahualcóyotl City Hall, one of the state’s most populous municipalities, a banner hangs in the gardens, in which it is remembered that, after many years, justice was finally done in the case of Mariana Lima, murdered by her husband, former police officer Julio César Hernández. This March, she was sentenced to 70 years, but the victim’s mother, Mrs. Irinea Buendía, had been fighting in court for 13 years.

Justice, when it occurs, is slow. Almost a decade has taken Carmen Sánchez, a woman attacked with acid, for her attacker to be sentenced to 46 years. Another historic sentence, in a State, as in the majority, where impunity reaches 95%. In recent days, another process has jumped into public opinion with force: that of Roxana Ruiz, who killed her rapist in her own defense. She was sentenced to six years for it, but the Prosecutor’s Office has finally withdrawn, and the woman has been acquitted. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was in favor of the pardon.

“The Prosecutor’s Office says ‘I got Roxana out of jail.’ The president speaks of pardon. Well no, it was us!” Elsa Arista, a member of the neighborhood assembly, is indignant We love each other alive Neza. She refers to the efforts of the organization and the volunteer lawyers who have handled this case so that the young woman is released. Arista, who studied history, has been a teacher and now works in a coffee cooperative, she mistrusts politicians because her career as an activist against gender violence leaves her no other option. She has not met with the candidates because she believes that, during the electoral campaign, they use the organizations to make the population see that they are resolving their claims. Arista’s dream is “to have a shelter for women who are beaten and have nowhere to go.” Previous governors, she says, “pure men, have left all projects unfinished.”

The Coyote statue in Ciudad Nezahualcóyotl. Nadya Murillo

Now he will no longer be a governor, but a governor. Will things change? “For our assembly it would be terrible if Ale del Moral won because, for months, the people of the PRI have been hitting us with the fact that we are subsidized and I don’t know what other things. The PRI and Peasant Torch are de facto powers and having won the case of Roxana Ruiz has bothered them, because the aggressor has ties to that organization,” says Arista. Delfina Gomez, then? “It’s not that I like it that much, but she talks about restructuring the judiciaries, which are corrupt. I wish they did, because it looks like he’s going to win. I don’t have much faith, but at least I think they won’t criminalize us, ”she says.

In this organization they know, because they accompany the victims in their processes, that these matters get stuck in the Prosecutor’s Office and the courts. “Prevention and justice are needed, because there are public servants, doctors, judges, who are violating the human rights of victims of gender violence every day, by action or omission,” says Arista. Despite the fact that disappearances and femicides are the order of the day in the most inhabited cities of the State, such as Nezahualcóyotl or Ecatepec, it has not been an issue in which the candidates have abounded in this campaign. Her proposals are vague on paper and in televised debates.

In response to this newspaper, Gómez has explained some of his proposals, which mix new technologies and the coordination of teams to locate and care for the victims as soon as possible, as well as permanent campaigns of values ​​and culture of peace and training from the perspective of gender for those who have to face these cases. The Morenista candidate promises that in no more than 20 minutes, the “violet cell”, with all its actors, will rescue and care for the women victims. And a promise: that those who are sentenced for gender or sexual violence, as well as alimony debtors, will not be able to hold public office.

On the other side of the ring, Del Moral says he has taken this matter of femicides personally and his promises are ambitious even for electoral times. His program ensures that there will not be a single crime against women without punishment and that “all femicides will be solved. It will be a personal issue ”, he affirms in response to this newspaper. The gender police will have 10,000 officers if she wins, he says. There will be panic buttons and cell phone applications among other technologies against crime. “I personally will be aware of the cases that are reported,” she said.

“That there is a female governor is not a guarantee of anything, the important thing is that they commit to working with the communities, with expert organizations and that they do not minimize the problem, which is very serious,” begins María de la Luz Estrada, director of the National Citizen Observatory on Feminicide in Mexico (OCNF). “There are no new proposals from the candidates, they don’t have much left to say, because violence is not going down, they repeat purple programs, pink advertising, but all of this has not proven effective. The authority is raising the same recipes for problems that have become very complex. She points out Estrada about the high crime rates in the State of Mexico, “the authorities involved, the impunity. Women are not given protection. You have the tools, the protocols, the legal frameworks, but they are not implemented, there is no prevention, and we continue to fight for the results of the programs that have been implemented to be evaluated, ”she sums up. That the female candidates do not talk about it shows that they lack the weapons to fight it, ”according to her Estrada.

In the State of Mexico, the number of people living in poverty or extreme poverty is more than 10 percentage points higher than that of Mexico City, where many of them go to work every day, to sell or beg. Almost half of the population, more than eight million people, have basic deficiencies, according to data from the National Council for Social Evaluation and Development (Coneval). A lot of work is needed with the citizenry, says Arista. “We need the neighbors to support us in those neighborhoods and we cannot get there with feminist discourses. If the magistrates have no idea about feminism, imagine the poorest in those areas, ”she explains. In the entity there are many pink things, pink police, pink help cards, posters with purple letters, all of this refers to gender policies, but women’s rights have not yet arrived.

Electoral propaganda of the candidate Alejandra del Moral. Crisanta Espinosa Aguilar (DARK ROOM)

There are not many electoral posters on the streets of Nezahualcóyotl, in some you can see Del Moral, who presents herself as a “brave governor”, and in others Delfina Gómez, who advocates “for change”. Her electoral promises do not convince Elsa Arista. “This State has declared two alerts, one for gender violence and the other for disappearances, but nothing has been resolved. In the matter of access to justice, we are light years away from Mexico City. There they put psychologists, social workers, they process your alimony and protection measures, and all in five hours. Here there are lines of women who are never attended to, they are sent from one place to another. Who is going to undertake a process like this?” says the activist. “In Edomex, people already go to court knowing that they have to deal with corruption,” she says.

Poverty is the factor that Arista constantly mentions. He recounts cases like that of Ana, a young woman who burned to death in her cardboard house. “The attacker wanted to take Ana’s body and her father prevented him, so he burned down her house. She wasn’t even registered. This is the poverty belt, they do not go to school, they are not registered, how are these cases going to be known? This reveals a greater seriousness to the figures that the statistics already provide. “And the authorities are in collusion, we don’t talk much about it because it scares us, but this State is on the trafficking route, they are peripheries of great misery. We can all be victims of femicides, but the poverty belt concentrates the cases of disappearances and crimes, because poverty also leads to organized crime, ”he adds.

It will be difficult to resolve this issue in the most populous state in the Republic, where all parties have their eyes, because it is a barn of votes like no other and because of the high influence in politics that has always been attributed to it. On this occasion, one thing is going to change, there will be a woman for the first time in the governorship, and perhaps, for the first time, millions of people will know something in their lives that is not the PRI, but all that remains to be seen. . And the consequences of one and the other change cannot yet be glimpsed. Nobody is optimistic. It will be time before the canal waters stop running black.

