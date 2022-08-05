Lawyer and teacher in Public Administration, 38 years old, and originally from the Valley of Mexico, Alexandra Del Moral has experienced triumphs PRI in the Mexico statebut also defeats.

Current Secretary of Social Development in the cabinet of Governor Alfredo del Mazo, heads the administration’s most visible program: the Rosa Salary, a subsidy of 2,400 pesos every two months that 544,000 women between the ages of 18 and 59 receive.

“The program is five years old and we hope to reach 600,000 beneficiaries this year; we want not only to grow but to continue,” he says.

From that privileged position, since Governor Del Mazo mentions her in every award of support and thanks her for her contribution, Del Moral acknowledges that she is interested in the candidacy for the Government of Mexico for 2023.

“I am the person in charge of the program in all the extension of the word, administratively, operationally and socially, in an issue even of audits; I believe that this consideration is not free, it is an accompaniment,” she says.

Are you going to look for the Edomex candidacy? What does it depend on?

“Yes, I am going to look for it, I have no doubt. In the PRI we have to wait for the times, they will have to determine what is next and I think that what is next is the construction of a coalition; for that they will have to put the selection methods on the table, I don’t think it will take long for that to happen”.

In the PRI there are other women who also sound, Martha Hilda Gonzalez, Secretary for Women; the deputies Ana Lilia Herrera Y Laura BarreraWhat is your relationship with them?

“She is very good, we are friends, they are women whom I admire and respect very much; Martha Hilda is one of the women who gives us the most prestige, she is the dean; Ana Lilia and Laura have an exemplary career, we are women made in public service And our relationship couldn’t be better.”

With the PAN deputy, Enrique Vargaswhat relationship do you have?

“A relationship of respect, very institutional, he has the interests of his party, but it is a relationship of respect and cordiality.”

Senator’s job John Zepedanow with MC, what opinion do you deserve and do you think they should go with you in alliance?

“I do not have the pleasure of having worked with him, but I have the best impression, he seems to me to be a man who has built a solid career in Neza. I think that MC has his own agenda and route clear, and is not on the same track as the coalition It goes through the State of Mexicobut that doesn’t make it any less important.”

In Brunette goes delphine gomezwho already contended in 2017 and will repeat in 2023, what do you think of her?

“We must remember that in 2017 Governor Alfredo del Mazo was the candidate and I was the president of the PRI, so our relationship with political opponents was very tense, not easy, but from that to the fact that at some point there was a lack of respect or rudeness, none… we will be seeing each other”.

Why do many PRI supporters maintain that Governor Del Mazo has already ceded the seat?

“I don’t think those who think that are true PRI members. After 2017, when the debacle of 2018 came, many of those who called themselves PRI members decided not to continue being so. A clear example has just occurred in the 2022 election, those who won are former PRI members with 37 years of militancy and 2 years out of the party and now they are Governors elected by another party. In Edomex it is something that we have already seen, we came to a moment of operational, ideological and personal rethinking, and that gave us victory in 2021.

“I believe that each Governor has his way and has had his style, and Alfredo del Mazo’s style has been very prudent and very cautious, and he does it because he wants the state to do well, so, for many, this change of form has not been easy, but that does not mean that the place is delivered, on the contrary”.

In 2017, Morena accused a state operation in favor of the PRI and today everyone talks about the intervention of President López Obrador, haven’t the roles been reversed and now you will be the victims?

“To be a victim you need to have your victimizer located and we do not have him; we are the best PRI in the country, an organized PRI that understands that the Governor is the first PRI member; the most important thing is that we showed that the 2021 battle we won and that they are not invincible and we can fight them”.

But the current leader of the PRI, Alexander Morenoaccused of enrichment, does not discredit that work?

“The State of Mexico is focused on the State of Mexico, on generating conditions of real competition and not only in a political cloud, but in organization; the Mexican PRI members have to think about continuing to build and reinvent ourselves every day, the entity has needs different from one extreme to another and we have to be focused on that.

But how to distance yourself from the negatives of the PRI? what should people know about you?

“Well, you should know that I am a married woman, with two children, a lawyer, a teacher in public administration, a lifelong public servant; I love horses, I am a fan of the countryside, I exercise, I like to sing and the music of band, I like tequila, I am very enthroned, not rajona.

“And I believe that you cannot stigmatize someone without knowing them and only because of their political militancy. The PRI gives me the freedom to live my center-left principles. Yes, it is a sharp edge, we pay for dishes that we did not break, more than 40 years ago that the PRI has negatives and I was not born, but I will never deny where I came from. However, people do know that when the PRI has good profiles and good public administrators, it gives results”.

Do you think that the investigation against former President Peña Nieto is linked to the election?

“I would say that for those who have followed up on elections it is nothing new, we will be ready to compete with proposals and taking steps forward without disqualifications.”

President López Obrador appreciates that Peña did not get involved in the 2018 election, do you think he will not put his hand in the Mexico in 2023?

“We are not going to fight with the President, we believe that the state has to do well and that requires a good institutional relationship with the Government of the Republic. What do we expect? That it be a battle that allows us to demonstrate the quality of democracy that there is in the State of Mexico”.