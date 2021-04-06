High fever and “severe cough”: The condition of the Kremlin opponent Alexej Navalny, who was imprisoned in the prison camp, has deteriorated further. He’s getting medical help.

Moscow – Again there is bad news from Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny *. The health of the Kremlin critic detained in a prison camp has deteriorated further. He was attested to have a fever of 38.1 degrees and a “strong cough” – he will continue the hunger strike he started a few days ago, according to his Instagram account this Monday (April 5). Three of his fellow prisoners had already been taken to hospital for tuberculosis.

It was announced on Monday evening that the opposition had received medical help. Navalny’s lawyer Olga Mikhailova told the independent Internet broadcaster Doschd that the opposition leader had already lost 13 kilograms during the time in the prison camp.

Alexej Navalny: state of health worsened – Corona test also carried out

According to a report in the Izvestia newspaper, the prison system ordered the 44-year-old to be examined for signs of a respiratory disease and high temperature. A corona test was also carried out. Navalny is “under the supervision of medical staff,” said the authority.

The opposition politician, who is imprisoned in a penal camp around 100 kilometers east of Moscow, has been reporting for a long time about severe back pain and paralysis in one leg. Last Wednesday (March 31), Navalny announced that he had gone on a hunger strike to protest the lack of medical care.

Navalny: Condition worsened – General Secretary of Amnesty International turns to Putin

The new general secretary of Amnesty International, Agnes Callamard, turned to Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin * about the case, as she wrote on Twitter. Navalny is threatened with slow killing in Russia, Callamard said.

Navalny was sentenced to several years in a prison camp in February in a much-criticized process. The Russian judiciary has accused him of violating registration requirements in previous criminal proceedings while he was recovering from an assassination attempt with the neurotoxin Novitschok * in Germany.