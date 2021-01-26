Rule of law or emergency, you have to choose

By Arié Alimi Lawyer

Since the law of March 23, 2020 establishing a state of health emergency, modeled on the “state of emergency” law of April 3, 1955 established during the Algerian war, the inhabitants of French territory have lived to the rhythm of government decisions.

The state of emergency is this exceptional legal device whose main mechanisms consist in transferring important powers from the legislator to the executive, in transferring the powers of the judicial judge, the traditional guarantor of individual freedoms, to the government, which can delegate it to the prefect, or even to a simple police officer. If the primary objective is to allow faster decision-making to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, it has resulted in a radical transformation of the balance of institutional and constitutional powers by making the freedom to come and go , the right to privacy, the freedom to work or to undertake exceptions where they are usually principles.

But could we do otherwise? It is impossible today, in the state of scientific knowledge on the virus, on its propagation, on the evaluation of the methods used, that it is the wearing of the mask, the curfew, the confinement, the closing of the places meeting, restaurants, maintaining public transport, to bring such appreciations. It is the scientific and epidemiological evaluations carried out over the long term that will allow us to look back on the wise choices or on the failures of the political decisions taken during this period.

What it is however possible to do today is a decryption of the political and legal mechanisms brought about by the declaration of a state of health emergency, its extension, its sustainability now acquired in common law, in the light of analyzes of previous states of emergency and the consequences that the state of health emergency has already had on our way of life as subjects of law. Whether it was proclaimed during the Algerian war at the time of independence claims, during security crises as in 2005 in working-class neighborhoods, following the terrorist attacks of November 13, 2015 or following the pandemic, state of emergency has gradually eroded the framework of the rule of law.

This progressive destruction of the framework ensuring permanence and stability to our institutions and, therefore, to life in society, was made due to an incessant normative movement accompanying the state of emergency. It was also carried by an essentialization mechanism which transforms the subject of law, legal protection allowing each individual to be protected from the arbitrariness of public power, to be determined by one of its characteristics. Thus the disqualification as “scum” or “rioters” of young rebels from working-class neighborhoods following the death of Zyed Benna and Bouna Traoré (October 27, 2005 – Editor’s note) and more generally residents of working-class neighborhoods. The designation of people of the Muslim faith as subjects radicalized due to the progressive assimilation by a state doctrine of Muslims as potential terrorists. To end with the assimilation of any subject of law into a potential virus subject, since any person is likely to be contaminated by Covid-19.

After the massive transfer of all powers to the executive and the disappearance of potential checks and balances, the essentialization and the logic of generalized suspicion have allowed the application of these exceptional devices to the entire population that s ‘is seen brutally under house arrest without being able to envisage, because of the astonishment carried by the health emergency and multiplied by the state of health emergency, a critical assessment of the institutional choices made by the government .

Moreover, the government opportunely chose this moment of extreme fragility of democracy to initiate legislative reforms further reducing freedoms, such as the “global security” law or the law “consolidating republican principles”, or even economic rights and social. The windfall effect has also benefited prefects or mayors who tried to illegally set up generalized surveillance systems, in particular with drone devices, which were censored twice by the Council of State. By declaring a state of emergency, the government did not declare war only on the virus, but on “66 million prosecutors”, so that we can say today that there are unfortunately two camps facing each other, the state and the people.

A plan for jobs and wages

By Catherine Perret Confederal Secretary of the CGT

The health context has highlighted the harmfulness for employment of government and employer policies. They are also dangerous for health, with the weakening of the hospital or the extreme industrial dependence which places us in the incapacity to manufacture masks, plunges us in shortage of drugs or weakens our research as regards vaccine.

The pandemic has shone the spotlight on the usefulness of the jobs of these essential employees, called “second line”. They are often very devalued, often precarious and in very difficult working conditions …

It accentuates poverty, which strikes in particular young people forced to work to study or in search of a first job, to which they have not had access for almost a year.

It has exposed the financial fragility of many workers who, because their remuneration is too low or consists of unsustainable bonuses, are in great difficulty after several months of partial unemployment providing only 84% of the basic salary. And the Minister of Labor concedes a revaluation of the minimum wage below 0.99%, ie an hourly rate going from 10.15 euros to 10.25 euros!

Despite this catastrophic social situation, many companies, especially the largest, took the opportunity to restructure with tens of thousands of job cuts to the key. Very small companies are then subject to the decisions of their “principals”, just like the tens of thousands of precarious contracts (fixed-term contracts, interim, seasonal, intermittent…) which are on the spot.

A disruption plan is therefore more urgent and necessary than ever. It is inevitable, the government can no longer hide behind an insufficient and ineffective emergency plan. However, there is no inevitability, it is a question of political choices.

Let the ministers keep quiet about the cost of the crisis, the deepening of the debt, there is money, dividends are still paid, like the Sanofi group, which is laying off workers and yet serving 3.9 billion dollars. euros to its shareholders to the detriment of research.

We must immediately suspend all current job cuts and establish conditionality for public aid subject to the maintenance or creation of stable jobs. We must decide to cancel the reform of unemployment insurance and widen the opening of rights to all, including young people looking for their first job.

We must act to increase wages on the basis of a minimum wage of 1,800 euros gross. It is good daily and throughout life, because it strengthens our social contributions, pillar of our Social Security: that is to say our health, our pensions, the support of the autonomy of old as disabled people …

This is what the “first chores” expect, women constituting 80% of part-time work, just like all those workers who use up their lives to earn it by overtime to survive. We say that on the contrary, it is time to move to the 32 hours, without loss of income and without increasing the workload.

It is time to meet the needs of the population by developing public services everywhere as demanded by personnel in health, education, research, culture, transport or energy. This plan of rupture, the CGT will make it heard all together on February 4.

Structural measures to eradicate poverty

By Florent Guéguen Director of the Federation of Solidarity Actors

Since the first containment measures initiated in March 2020, those involved in the fight against exclusion have observed with concern the rise in poverty in the country. The loss of employment and income has plunged hundreds of thousands of households, not protected by short-time working, into financial precariousness without today being able to see the end of the tunnel. The spectacular increase in the number of RSA beneficiaries, + 8.5% in one year (reaching + 16% in some departments), is the strongest ever since the creation of the RMI in 1988.

The queues in front of food aid distributions, with new beneficiary groups, young people and single-parent families, bear witness to the difficulties in accessing the most essential goods.

The rise in difficulties in paying rent makes us fear a surge in rental evictions from April, a period which usually signals the end of the winter break and the reduction in accommodation capacity for homeless people. Positive measures have certainly been taken to accommodate nearly 200,000 homeless people this winter, with the help of associations, or the payment of several non-negligible one-off financial aid for the households concerned.

While short-time working has been a powerful social shock absorber of the crisis, no structural response has been provided today, in the long term, to mass unemployment, the housing crisis and the decline in the purchasing power of the poor. precarious.

To respond to these social emergencies, it is necessary to revalue the social minima, and in particular the RSA, the amount of which has been frozen since 2017 (apart from its indexation to inflation), and to offer all young people from the age of 18 a cover. universal combining resources and support. At a time when rents are the first item of expenditure for modest households, the production of social housing falls dangerously, with only 90,000 approved housing in 2020, the worst result for fifteen years.

In this context, let us mobilize the State, local communities and the HLM movement around a social housing pact setting an annual production rate of 150,000 social housing units per year, of which 60,000 at a very low level of receipt, target necessary for the eradication of homelessness on a scale of five to ten years.

Let us also support households in a situation of unpaid rent through a national emergency fund which would prevent the resumption of evictions in 2021. Finally, the tightening of conditions for entering the labor market will leave many on the side. low-skilled people, permanently unemployed. If the hiring and apprenticeship aids already implemented are necessary during a recession, they must be supplemented by a plan for the creation of solidarity-based jobs, of social and ecological utility, negotiated between the State, local communities and the social and solidarity economy sector.

Since the start of the pandemic, solidarity associations have been on the front line to protect the most vulnerable from the effects of the crisis. They call for a national mobilization to eradicate poverty and prevent the health crisis from turning into a humanitarian crisis.