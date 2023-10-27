Directed by Luca Telese and produced by Proger Smart Communication (PSC) and Alfio Bardolla Training Group (ABTG), State of Gracethe docufilm that tells the judicial odyssey of Ambrogio Crespi, arrives at the Rome Film Festival in the Special Screenings section on Saturday 28 October at 9.30pm at the Casa del Cinema in Largo Marcello Mastroianni.

Great interest in the docufilm from the public who in just a few hours sold out the two theaters where it will be screened: Sala Cinecittà and Sala Fellini.

The case of Ambrogio Crespi is much more than a judicial case: it is the story of a man who had to suffer a lunatic accusation, never supported by evidence but only by suggestions, which however landed him in maximum security prison for 306 days of which 65 are in isolation. A journey where the paradox turns into reality, where the nightmare becomes the concreteness of the bars. Between trials, prison and the grace granted by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, Luca Telese wanted to get to the bottom of it to understand what happened because this seems like a story never lived, so incredible that it seems to be the fruit of someone’s creativity.

A story that will lead us to know the life of a family that fought to affirm the truth, but not only: friends, committees, radio and TV programs and associations that together joined in the cry “I’m with Ambrogio” because as he says the judge who signed the sentence deferment order “Ambrogio’s arrest has created dismay among public opinion”. And Telese wanted to talk about this dismay.

Among the protagonists of the docufilm there are also symbolic figures of the fight against the mafia, such as Sergio De Caprio, alias “Captain Ultimo” who arrested Totò Riina, and Benedetto Zoccola, witness of justice. Alongside them also institutional figures such as Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania, Sergio D’Elia, Secretary of “Nessuno Tocchi Caino”, Alessandro Arrighi President of the Committee for Ambrogio Crespi and director of Production, Francesco Storace and Sandro Gozi; journalists such as Gian Marco Chiocci, director of TG1, Clemente Mimun director of TG5 and Peter Gomez, director of Il Fatto Quotidiano; judges, lawyers and the directors of the San Vittore and Opera prisons. With the extraordinary participation of Lorenzo Flaherty in the role of the Public Prosecutor.