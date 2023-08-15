The state of emergency was introduced in Primorye due to the scale of damage from the flood

The regime of emergency (ES) of a regional nature is introduced in the Primorsky Territory due to the scale of damage from the flood. This was announced by the Governor of Primorye Oleg Kozhemyako in his Telegram-channel.

According to the head of the region, the amount of damage from the disaster is such that the resources of the municipalities cannot cope with it. “Regional emergencies will increase measures to support the population affected by the flood,” Kozhemyako said, noting that, if necessary, it will be possible to apply for federal support.

Also in his address, the governor noted that, according to calculations, there are criteria for the introduction of an emergency regime in the region.

Earlier it was reported that the residents of the Mikhailovsky district of the Primorsky Territory were promised to pay 25 thousand rubles each in the event of a complete loss of essential property due to flooding.

Powerful downpours in the south of Primorye began on August 9. Earlier in the day, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations announced that Typhoon Hanoun, which brought severe flooding, had left the region. In this regard, the representative of the department noted, the flood situation is expected to improve. In addition, he clarified that on the eve of heavy rainfall, taking into account the weather forecast, units of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were concentrated in Primorye in advance.