After the “Maidan” in Kyrgyzstan, which led to resignations in the top political leadership, in particular, the Prime Minister and the Speaker of the Parliament resigned from their posts, a state of emergency was introduced in Bishkek.

According to “24.kg”, in the information policy department of the head of state’s office reported on the signing of a corresponding decree by President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

The state of emergency in Bishkek is introduced from 20:00 on Friday, October 9. It is assumed that it will last until 08:00 on October 21, 2020. At this time, the deputy minister of internal affairs Almazbek Orozaliev was appointed commandant of the city.

The state of emergency provides for the introduction of a curfew, a special regime for the exit and entry of citizens, as well as a ban on individual citizens from leaving their homes. At the same time, those who do not permanently reside in Bishkek and will be found guilty of “violating public order”, including foreigners, will be expelled from the territory where the state of emergency is in effect.

Mass entertainment events are canceled, control over the mass media and special rules for using communications are introduced.

The General Staff of Kyrgyzstan was instructed to bring military formations with military equipment into the territory of the city.

Recall that after mass protests and the seizure of state buildings by protesters in the country, the results of the parliamentary elections were canceled.

