Thailand’s rulers are nervous and forbid gatherings. Reforms would make more sense for peace in the country. Also concerning the monarchy.

The protests in Thailand and the aggravated state of emergency resemble a pattern all too familiar in the Southeast Asian kingdom. For decades, repression, growing resistance and revolt have alternated. There have been 13 military coups since 1932, but the repeated rule of the generals could not fundamentally change the pattern. The military was always concerned first with their power and benefices and that of the elite who supported them.

It helped the generals that they could present themselves as protectors of the king. He approved every coup without the military proving to be particularly politically capable. After a few years the pattern was repeated. It worked as long as Bhumibol Adulydej, a popular monarch, was on the throne. He was even forgiven for allowing his environment to repeatedly instrumentalize himself against alleged defenders of majesty and enemies of the monarchy.

But Bhumibol has been dead for four years. His son, King Maha Vajiralongkorn, is unpopular. The Playboy prefers to reside on Lake Starnberg than in Bangkok. It is therefore not surprising that there are growing demands today for a reform of the monarchy and a redefinition of its role. When the Queen was now confronted for the first time with the sight of demonstrators critical of the monarchy, this was both a signal and a taboo break at the same time.

It is unclear whether the security forces intentionally orchestrated this in order to get an excuse for repression, or whether they were just inattentive. In a socially and politically divided country, the military and the royal family have lost their reputation. The monarch could do his country a great service if he convened a round table of all political forces and had comprehensive reforms, including the monarchy, worked out.

However, it does not seem to have the necessary size for this. Rather, it is to be feared that the fatal pattern of repression and revolt will continue with new victims.