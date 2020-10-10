An agreement between the still president of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbái Zheenbekov, and a part of the opposition has allowed this Saturday to be appointed by the Parliament as acting head of the Government, Sadir Zhaparov, who was released by the crowd last Tuesday amid the protests. Massive protests that broke out over suspicions of fraud in the legislative elections a week ago. Then the former president, Almazbek Atambayev, was also released from prison, but has now been arrested again and sent back to his cell.

The efforts of Zheenbekov, whose resignation these days has been demanded by protesters in the street instigated by Atambáyev, have been aimed at avoiding chaos in the Central Asian country. And it is that in addition to the mobilizations organized by different political factions, there have been shootings, looting and attacks against shop windows, properties and private vehicles parked on public roads. Atambáyev’s armored car was shot several times on Friday without him or any of his companions sustaining injuries. The former head of state was attending a protest rally of his supporters.

So Zheenbekov on Friday decreed a state of emergency until October 21 and a curfew in Bishkek, the capital of the country, where he ordered the army to be deployed. But yesterday the legislative chamber, in addition to appointing Zhaparov prime minister, should have ratified the presidential decrees. It did not. The deputies now have two days to approve them, although if they are inhibited, the presidential provisions will automatically take effect.

The question is now whether Zheenbékov will resign or not. He promised to resign once a new government was formed and the crisis got back on track. This is stated at least in a statement published on the website of the Presidency, but there are many who believe that he could reconsider what was said and remain in power. Zhapárov assured yesterday that the president will resign and will do so in the next few days.

In this way, the new prime minister would become the interim head of state until the holding of presidential elections. Legislative elections will also have to be called, since the results of those held on October 4 were annulled due to the strong disturbances in Bishkek. Several official buildings were raided, including the Presidency.