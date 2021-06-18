Governors have declared a state of emergency in two US states due to extreme weather conditions. In California it is because of the heat and in the southern state of Louisiana because of an expected tropical storm.











The western and southwestern United States are plagued by drought and unusually high temperatures of up to 46 degrees. This puts great pressure on the California power grid. Governor Gavin Newsom called for austerity and signed an emergency ordinance to allow power plants to ramp up operations as needed to meet electricity demand. The measure refers to the “extreme heat hazard” facing the state this week.

The California network operator CAISO calls on residents not to set the air conditioning colder than 25.5 degrees, to switch off unnecessary lamps and to avoid the use of energy-guzzling devices.

Storm warning

In Louisiana, the governor declared a state of emergency after the National Hurricane Center issued a storm warning for a depression expected to deepen Friday and hit the south coast. The warning applies from Louisiana to the Alabama-Florida state line.

The warning is mainly due to flooding, with large amounts of precipitation expected in the next 36 hours.

The Atlantic storm season started on June 1 and is expected to last until early December.