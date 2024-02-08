Home page World

From: Michel Guddat

Three times as many cases as in the previous year. Mosquitoes continue to spread dengue fever in Brazil. Is there even a threat of cancellation of the Carnival in Rio?

Rio de Janeiro – Health Minister Daniel Soranz confirms: Brazil recorded the first death from dengue fever this year. Six other cases are being investigated, according to the local magazine g1.globo.com reported. The city of Rio de Janeiro had previously declared a health emergency.

Shortly before the start of the carnival in Rio de Janeiro: State of emergency due to dengue fever

The reason: Dengue fever, which is transmitted by mosquitoes, is taking on dramatic proportions and threatening Health many people. More than 200,000 cases have been registered since the beginning of the year. For comparison: That is three times as many as in the same period last year. And that too shortly before the start of the famous carnival, which runs from February 9th to February 17th. Plans to cancel the carnival are not yet known.

Many people have already had to be taken to hospital and treated there. The public health system is overwhelmed. Mayor Eduardo Paes spoke of the highest number of infections since 1974.

Rio is not alone, the fever is spreading all over Brazil. A state of emergency was also declared in the capital Brasilia and in other states such as Minar Gerais and Arce. The hospitals are reaching the limit of their capacity. A new vaccination campaign against dengue only started in Brazil in February.

Heavy rains, high temperatures – WHO Director General speaks of “increase on a global level”

The trigger in Brazil is likely to be the heavy rain coupled with high temperatures. Ideal conditions for the money fever mosquito (Aedes aegypti), which transmits the virus.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom, said this Wednesday (February 7) that the dengue outbreak in Brazil is part of a “large increase in the disease at the global level”, as he said at TV Globo is quoted.

Dengue fever infections have skyrocketed in Rio de Janeiro.

Like that Federal Ministry of Social Affairs, Health and Care confirmed, the disease has spread rapidly worldwide, and many tropical and subtropical cities and regions are classified as risk areas. Southeast Asia, South and Central America, the Caribbean and parts of Africa are particularly badly affected. The Aedes mosquito has now also established itself in Europe.

These are typical symptoms after being bitten by an Aedes mosquito

Signs of illness usually appear three to ten days after the bite. Typical are:

Fever

Vomit

skin rash

Headache, muscle, limb, bone or joint pain

In rare cases, the disease becomes severe (internal bleeding, shock) or even fatal.

To protect yourself from mosquitoes, we recommend wearing long-sleeved, loose clothing and applying mosquito repellent. Sleeping with a mosquito net also helps protect against mosquitoes. A vaccination recommendation against dengue fever cannot yet be made as the data available is still limited. (mg)