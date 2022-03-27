“The end of the state of emergency” on March 31 “does not mean that the virus will go away or that the pandemic is over”. Roberto Speranza, Minister of Health, at Che tempo che fa thus expresses himself on the new phase that opens from 1 April, when the state of emergency for the management of the covid will no longer be in force. “We leave the autumn and winter without having closed, unlike in other countries. In Italy it did not happen because 91.36% did at least one dose of vaccine, almost 90% of the population did 2 doses. Over 38 million people have also taken the booster dose. This situation has enabled us to survive autumn and winter without closures, “says Speranza.

“From 1 April the state of emergency ceases, our country begins to face the virus with ordinary tools. The virus does not disappear and a series of indications remain, starting with the use of masks indoors. The obligation will disappear at May? We will evaluate it in April, compared to other countries we have chosen a more gradual approach. It is a new phase, it would be foolish to think of managing the pandemic as it was a year ago “, continues the minister.

“The end of the state of emergency does not mean that the virus goes away or that the pandemic is over. But we can deal with a virus that is no longer unknown with different tools, we have a high rate of protection” for vaccinations “and we have new tools such as antiviral pills “.