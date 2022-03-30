After two years Italy is preparing to say goodbye to the covid state of emergency. Today, March 31, 2022, is in fact the last day it will be in effect the measure taken by the Conte and Draghi governments to stem infections and deaths in the country. And so from tomorrow, 1 April, the gradual relaxation of more restrictive measures and rules will take effect. Here is what will change – and what will not change – in terms of the mandatory green pass and super green pass. Obligation that will not disappear completely, but that in 24 hours will affect the lives of Italians struggling with the pandemic a little less.

OVER 50, WORK AND MANDATORY VACCINE

From tomorrow the over 50s will no longer have to have the so-called green pass strengthened at work, but the basic green pass will be sufficient until April 30, so there will no longer be suspension from work in the absence of a super green pass. However, the vaccination obligation remains until 15 June. The suspension in the absence of Covid-19 vaccination will remain only for healthcare personnel, hospital workers and RSA workers. Only for them, and therefore no longer for school workers, the security sector and law enforcement, there is an extension of the vaccine obligation to 31 December. For teachers as well as for police, defense, public rescue, local police and university workers, the vaccination obligation remains until June 15, 2022.

PUBLIC OFFICES AND SHOPS

From 1 April, the Green pass, neither the super nor the basic one, will no longer be necessary to access the bank, post office or public offices. Same thing in shops and shopping centers, where green certification will no longer be needed. Both in shops and in public offices it will be enough to wear the surgical mask.

BARS, RESTAURANTS, HOTELS

To consume indoors, at the counter or sitting at the table, from 1 April in bars and restaurants it will be sufficient to show the basic Green pass (the one you get with a tampon and which lasts 48 hours). Basic green pass also required to access the canteens. Via the Green pass, even the basic one, instead, if you sit at the outdoor tables of bars and restaurants. From tomorrow, therefore, no obligation to present the Green pass in hotels and other accommodation facilities.

SWIMMING POOLS AND GYMS

Until April 30, to access the swimming pools and gyms you will still need to be in possession of the Super green pass.

STADIUM AND SPORTS FACILITIES

To go to the stadium you will need the basic Green pass. In sports facilities, in the case of indoor events, the Super green pass is still required. In the latter case, it is also necessary to wear the Ffp2 mask. From 1 April the capacity of stadiums and sports facilities returns to 100%, both indoors and outdoors.

MEANS OF TRANSPORT

As of April 1st, the Green pass will no longer be used to travel on public transport. Until the end of next month, however, it will not be possible to say goodbye to FFp2 masks to get on buses, trams and subways. As for long-distance vehicles – trains, ships, airplanes – the basic Green pass will be required, with the obligation to wear the Ffp2.

MUSEUMS, CINEMAS, CONCERTS: WHAT CHANGES OUTDOORS AND CLOSED

From tomorrow the rules and methods of access to places of culture and entertainment will change. With the end of the state of emergency, in fact, the Super green pass will no longer be necessary – at least until April 30 – to participate in the shows that take place outdoors. However, the rules for those indoors are different.

For access to museums, archaeological parks, exhibitions, archives, libraries and other places of culture, inform the Ministry of Culture in a note, the possession of the reinforced green pass or the basic one is no longer required. The obligation to use surgical masks remains. With regard to cinemas, theaters and concerts from 1 to 30 April 2022, for participation in the shows that take place indoors, the possession of the so-called reinforced green pass and the obligation to wear FFP2 masks is required. From 1 to 30 April 2022, for participation in the shows that take place outdoors, the so-called basic green pass and the obligation to wear FFP2 masks are required.

PRIVATE PARTIES AND DISCOS

To celebrate weddings, graduations, birthdays, communions, the rules do not change: all participants must still have the Super green pass. The Super green pass is also required to go to the disco, where the surgical mask will be sufficient, to be removed while dancing. The discos will return to full capacity.

SCHOOL

As the Ministry of Education points out, in all institutions of the education, school and training system, the use of surgical masks (or masks of greater protective efficacy) remains, except for children up to six years of age and for people with pathologies or disabilities incompatible with the use of masks. The mask must also be worn on means of transport and on school means of transport (type Ffp2 until 30 April 2022). The mask should not be worn during sports activities; it is recommended to respect the interpersonal safety distance of at least one meter, unless the structural-logistic conditions of the buildings do not allow it.

In any case, the ban on accessing or staying in school premises remains valid if you are positive for Covid or if you have respiratory symptoms and a body temperature above 37.5 °. It will be possible to carry out educational outings and educational trips, including participation in sporting events. Until April 30th, it will be possible to access educational institutions only by showing the so-called ‘basic’ green pass (vaccination, recovery or test).

Regarding the management of positive cases. In preschools and early childhood education services: in the presence of at least four cases of positivity among pupils in the same section / class group, the activities continue in the presence and for teachers and educators, as well as for girls and children over the age of six, the use of the Ffp2 masks is foreseen for ten days from the last contact with the positive subject. If symptoms appear, an antigen test (rapid or self-administered) or a molecular test is mandatory. If you are still symptomatic, the test should be repeated on the fifth day following the date of the last contact. In this case the negative result of the test is certified with self-certification.

At primary, lower secondary and upper secondary schools and the education and vocational training system: in the presence of at least four cases of positivity among the pupils, the activities continue in the presence and for teachers and students who have after the age of six, the use of the Ffp2 masks is expected for ten days from the last contact with the positive subject. If symptoms appear, an antigen test (rapid or self-administered) or a molecular test is mandatory. If you are still symptomatic, the test should be repeated on the fifth day following the date of the last contact. In this case the negative result of the test is certified with self-certification.

With regard to integrated digital teaching, pupils and pupils of primary, lower secondary and upper secondary schools and the vocational education and training system, in isolation due to Covid infection, can follow school activity in the teaching mode digital integrated at the request of families or of the adult pupil accompanied by specific medical certification certifying the health conditions of the pupil. Readmission to class is subject only to the demonstration of having carried out a rapid or molecular antigen test with negative result.

The vaccination obligation for all school staff remains until 15 June. According to the published decree, vaccination is an essential requirement for carrying out educational activities in contact with pupils. Where the vaccination has not been carried out or the vaccination request has not been submitted in the manner established within the current vaccination campaign, the teaching and educational staff will be invited to produce, within 5 days, the documentation proving “the vaccination has been carried out. or the certification relating to the omission or postponement of the same, or the presentation of the vaccination request to be carried out within a period not exceeding twenty days from the receipt of the invitation, or in any case the non-existence of the conditions for the vaccination obligation ” .

In case of non-presentation of the documentation and non-compliance with the vaccination obligation, the non-compliant teaching and educational staff will be used in support activities for the school institution. Therefore, he will not go to class.

With regard to emergency resources, with the decree published last March 21, 30 million have been provided to be allocated to schools to continue with the purchase of masks and hygiene material, consumables related to the emergency.

The staff for the emergency is extended, according to the law decree published on March 21, 2022, until the end of the lessons, or no later than June 15, 2022, except for state kindergartens in which the deadline is extended until and no later than 30 June 2022.