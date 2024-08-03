Buryatia declares state of emergency at republican level due to floods

Buryatia has declared a state of emergency at the republican level due to floods. This was reported in Telegram-channel of the government of the republic.

According to the head of the region, Alexey Tsydenov, traffic police officers are also involved in the fight against flooding. “Traffic police officers are on the federal road. They are assessing the condition of the roadway in order to close traffic if necessary to ensure safety measures,” the official said.

Tsydenov added that after the dam at the Khonkholoy reservoir in the Mukhorshibirsky district burst, the authorities prepared special equipment and temporary accommodation points.

Earlier it was reported that part of the federal highway R-258 “Baikal” was closed due to the threat of flooding.