The streets of Lima, the city that is home to 30% of Peru’s total population, became a real battlefield this Thursday due to a massive strike by public transport companies. Protesters threw stones at buses that insisted on working, others forcibly unloaded passengers, and in several parts of the capital tires were punctured when tacks were placed on the roads. It is estimated that around 63 companies that bring together more than 5,000 units complied with the measure of force against a wave of extortion by mafias that are fighting to take over the collection of transport quotas.

Since August 20, when a bus was shot in the Puente Piedra district, sixteen attacks and the death of three drivers have been recorded. The hitmen killed one of them, Jorge Ríos Lafite, 21, while he was picking up passengers in the Pro urbanization, north of Lima. His wife said that they demanded seven soles ($1.8) a day, but since her vehicle had recently broken down she had no way to pay.

According to the International Chamber of Transportation Industry, there are other cases where extortionists charge a registration fee that could reach 70 thousand soles (18 dollars) and then fifteen soles (four dollars) for each route completed. The amount of the quota varies according to the type of vehicle, fleet number and number of passengers. A newspaper investigation The Commerce indicates that for every one hundred units, the profit of a criminal organization could amount to 670,000 soles (176,000 dollars) per year.

The transporters’ strike began on Monday with eight lines in five districts. This Thursday, the measure intensified and put the Government on the ropes, which deployed 15,000 police officers to control the excesses. While the Ministry of Labor asked companies to prioritize teleworking and give their employees a four-hour tolerance, the Ministry of Education had a delayed reaction and only suspended face-to-face classes in public schools at seven in the morning. and private. “We are not going to play along with any strike,” the sector minister, Morgan Quero, would later say.

Police guard a road during the transporters’ demonstration, on September 26 in Lima. Paolo Aguilar (EFE)

The transport unions marched to Congress, and when things could get even hotter, they were received during the afternoon by the Board of Directors. Then they held a joint press conference. “It is unfortunate to see in the media how they kill them (drivers and collectors). “I am willing to die and I am going to die asking for justice because we live in a democratic country,” said Martín Valeriano, representative of the National Association for the Integration of Transporters, with a broken voice. “I feel indignation at this Government that does not care about caring for the population that is bleeding to death. “It seems like no man’s land,” he added, on the verge of crying. According to the Automotive Association of Peru (AAP), each day of strike represents a loss of 230 million soles (60.5 million dollars).

Shortly after, the presidency of the Council of Ministers declared a state of emergency for 60 days in eleven districts of Metropolitan Lima and Callao. The Minister of Defense, Walter Astudillo, said that the Armed Forces will take to the streets to ensure internal control. This state of emergency will not include curfews or immobilization orders for now, but it will include the massive presence of soldiers in the streets.

The strike by transporters due to the collection of quotas has opened a legal debate, since next Thursday, October 3, Congress will debate a bill that classifies as “urban terrorism” contract killings, extortion, kidnapping and the possession of weapons. of fire of illegal origin. This is a project that has the approval of the majority of transport unions. For the opposition it is a double-edged mechanism, as it could be used to criminalize citizen protests against the Executive. “Talking about urban terrorism is dangerous and counterproductive. Empowers the regime to continue persecuting dissent. Forest fire protests? Because of state inaction against crime? Due to lack of medicines? It won’t take them long to accuse you of being an ‘urban terrorist,'” emphasized researcher Roger Merino, PhD in Social and Political Sciences.

For a large sector of public opinion, the root of this wave of attacks has been generated by the parliamentarians themselves, who in July approved a law that excludes the crime of extortion from organized crime and that, in addition, requires that raids by the Prosecutor’s Office are carried out in the presence of the person involved and his lawyer, thus castrating the surprise effect of any police operation. “Congressmen who ask for a declaration of urban terrorism, a state of emergency and military patrols, but who promoted and voted for the law that removes the crime of extortion from the organized crime law and voted in favor of limiting raids,” criticized the journalist Clara Elvira Ospina, director of the investigative portal Epicentro TV. Tensions will continue in the Congressional chamber, and also in the streets.

