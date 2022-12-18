El Paso Mayor Liser Declares State of Emergency over Migrants

The mayor of the American city of El Paso, located on the border with Mexico, Oscar Liser declared a state of emergency in connection with the influx of migrants. This is reported RIA News.

He explained that, according to the forecasts of federal partners, the number of migrants on Wednesday, December 21, will grow from 2.5 thousand to 6 thousand people. “When I asked if they could handle it, the answer was no. When I received such an answer, it meant that I had to act immediately,” Liser said.

The mayor’s office noted that such a measure will help attract more resources to resolve the situation, which, in particular, will be directed to shelters for migrants and ensuring the work of law enforcement officers. It is specified that the number of migrants sleeping outdoors has increased significantly in the city, despite the cool weather.

In late November, the leader of the Republican minority in the US House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, called for the deployment of troops on the US-Mexico border. He pointed out that the situation is so dire that it requires the deployment of the military along with the border guards in order to be able to compete with the cartels.