“When does the state of emergency end? What do I know, they will decide it with darts …”. Massimo Cacciari, Bianca Berlinguer’s guest in Cartabianca, thus answers the questions on the hypothesis of stopping the state of emergency on March 31st. “Already now we are no longer in an emergency, it is evident. Ask the genes of the Minister of Health and his experts. There are the data, the Bassettis and the Crisanti say”, says the philosopher and political scientist.

“The data are those, with the overestimated deaths, with the deaths from covid and with covid combined. The swabs mean little or nothing, 90% are asymptomatic. And 90% of this 90% do not even transmit the virus. When it ends. What do I know, they will decide with darts … Where to throw, throw … Is there a plan to return to normal? every standard “, he adds.

“We are moving forward with decrees on very delicate matters. And the decree in certain cases produces effects that could be reviewed by the law: in the meantime, however, we are moving forward”, he continues. “It is not possible that they go ahead with more draconian and restrictive policies in a situation like the current one, these policies will drain in a physiological way”.