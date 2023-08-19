Yellowknife, the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories, woke up this Saturday as a ghost town after the vast majority of its 20,000 inhabitants complied with the order to evacuate the city. A huge fire unleashed a month ago by lightning from a storm threatens what is the only city in an almost uninhabited territory. In addition to the Northwest Territories, the province of British Columbia, also in the west of the country, has declared a state of emergency, as the crisis caused by thousands of forest fires that Canada has been punishing for months worsened in the area.

According to data from the authorities, In the Northwest Territories alone there have been 269 forest fires this year, of which 236 are still active, which have affected 2.13 million hectares (21,300 square kilometers), an area equivalent to more than 10 times the island of Tenerife. In the country as a whole, some 5,700 fires have burned an area of ​​more than 137,000 square kilometers, like all of Andalusia and Extremadura together. This Friday there were 658 fires out of control, 160 contained and 227 under control, according to the Canadian Interagency Wildland Fire Center, whose map is a poem. More than 1,000 active fires.

The one that stalks Yellowknife has an extension of more than 1,600 square kilometers, is located 15 kilometers from the city and has breached three containment lines due to the wind, the dry weather and the density of vegetation. Fearing that it would reach the city, on the shore of a lake and with no easy escape, the authorities ordered an evacuation.

About 19,000 people had left Yellowknife in less than 48 hours, nearly 15,000 of whom left by road and about 4,000 on special emergency flights, according to the authorities. Basic services employees and a few hundred inhabitants remain in the city who have not yet complied with the order to withdraw. Those who leave do not know when they will be able to return, since the fire has been active for a month and does not seem to be able to be extinguished or controlled soon. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau traveled to the city of Edmonton on Friday to visit one of the shelters for evacuees from Yellowknife.

The emergency services have opened a firebreak with the help of the army to prevent the advance of the fire towards the city. They have also sprayed the area with water to prevent the fire from spreading. Tanker planes work piecemeal.

Nearly 7,000 people from eight other communities in the Northwest Territories had already evacuated their homes. The small community of Enterprise has been largely destroyed by flames, although all of its inhabitants were able to escape first with their lives.

The flames also threaten other larger towns in British Columbia, which declared a state of emergency on Friday. “In the last 24 hours, the situation has evolved rapidly and an extremely difficult situation awaits us in the coming days. There are numerous fires throughout the province threatening communities. Thousands of people have evacuation orders and tens of thousands more are on evacuation alert.” David Elby, the province’s premier, said in a statement.

The province’s biggest threat is to Kelowna, a city of 132,000, and neighboring West Kelowna, about 38,000. In the latter, houses burned this Friday after a forest fire advanced much more than expected during the night. West Kelowna authorities have ordered 2,400 properties to evacuate and alerted another 4,800 to prepare to leave.

