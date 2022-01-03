State of Decay 3 will use the graphics engine Unreal Engine 5, while Undead Labs is expanding by opening a new studio in Orlando, Florida. This information was indirectly shared by the animation director Simon Sherr who reported these details in his LinkedIn profile, subsequently noticed and shared by Klobrille, an insider always attentive to the movements of the Xbox teams.

According to the LinkedIn profile, we learn that Sherr is “building a new Microsoft studio headed by Undead Labs in Orlando, directing animations with Unreal Engine 5 for State of Decay 3, and promoting animation technologies across Xbox Game Studios.”

In June of last year, Undead Labs was hiring new recruits specialized in the use of Unreal Engine 5 and therefore the information reported in Sher’s profile definitively confirms the fact that State of Decay 3 will exploit the new version of the Epic Games engine .

The opening of the new studio in Orlando, on the other hand, could mean a greater number of developers working on the game or that Undead Labs plans to give life to another project, which in this case we will only discover in the future.