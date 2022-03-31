We are currently experiencing a very delicate period in the world, and we are not only talking about gaming, nor this time we are referring to the very serious situation of the war in Ukraine. We are talking about the various incidents of sexism, bullying, and other serious things that happen in the workplace. During these days, Kotaku researched and collected testimonials from 12 anonymous developers from the Undead Labscurrently working on State of Decay 3.

In recent periods Microsoft herself talked about how the company made gods strides and implemented significant changes, with a new team of leaders who count in 2021 thehiring 42% of women or non-binary people, and 29% of people from ethnic minorities. This, with also a March 2022 survey on well-beingwith 84% of respondents recommending Undead Labs as a good place to work.

However, some developers currently in the study, and some former ones, have claimed that the numbers cited “They don’t tell the whole story” the painful past couple of years, or how busy the firm or Microsoft will be to support such a huge wave of hiring now that the going gets tough. All this adds up to the serious difficulties given by the huge leap forward that the game had to make from being a “simple indie opera” to a title like Triple A.

In the story of Kotaku, we are told how to comply with milestones and requests for State of Decay 3we ended up having a sort of “buffet” of ideas from which to draw, but with not even a master guideline to follow for the study: as defined by an anonymous former employee, “A sort of checklist without the will to play a fun game”.

These are the words of another of them:

When they interviewed me at the Lab, I was sold the idea of ​​a studio in transition, which was making inclusivity, diversity and equity a top priority. In reality, the studio leadership painted a DEI face for Microsoft, while women were constantly being ignored, questioned, interrupted, fired or blamed.

Other anonymous witnesses reported such comments:

The opinions of women would be completely rejected, even for the basic knowledge of codes or games, no one would listen to them, as well as women in management positions, completely ignored, discussed or accused of problems.

One former developer said he even recalled that men would ask women to take notes during meetings, as if their experience was nil, and even add sexist comments like “you’re not as beautiful as you used to today” or “I’m surprised that a girl like you has a job like that “.

In short, very strong comments and those that employees and former employees have made to Kotaku colleagues are very serious, comments that certainly they will have a resonance.