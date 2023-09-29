State of Decay 3 could come out in 2027, according to artist Nora Shramek’s profile on Art Station, where the game appears among her works. Shramek is reportedly working on the game’s lighting system and, although she hasn’t revealed any details about it, she has put “2027” as the release year.

Of course it is right to specify that it could be one date purely indicative, placed as a placeholder. It could also be that the game comes out earlier and that 2027 has been chosen as the safe year, i.e. one by which the artist is sure that the game will already be on the market.