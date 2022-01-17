Although the third numbered installment is in development, Undead Labs will continue to support the second part.

development studio UndeadLabs It is one of those additions with which Microsoft intends to assault the video game market reinforcing the Xbox brand both on PC and consoles. State of Decay 3 is the new project they have in hand, as they confirmed with their presentation in 2020, but having to work on a third installment does not mean that they leave the community of players from previous titles behind.

These days we have known that State of Decay 2 will continue to receive content during 2022. Thanks to a video they have posted on their channel Youtube, the studio talks about the fact that the game has not said its last word, having different updates planned that will arrive throughout this year, when it will be four years since its launch in May 2018.

There will be new hordes and improvements in artificial intelligenceAmong the outstanding novelties, it points to general changes in the elements of the game and playable additions. For example, the user interface will be updated, but there will also be most dangerous infestations, creating new hordes against which you can fight by placing defensive traps and using other tools. Also, the artificial intelligence will be improved to convey a stronger feeling of being surrounded by danger, and the besieging of other players’ bases will be enhanced. We will learn more in the coming months, but for now this information will serve to whet your appetite and perhaps return to the game or, since it is available on GamePass, give it a try if we have never done it,

About State of Decay 3, it is worth noting that still does not have a release date concrete marked on the calendar, so we should still have to wait a long time to play it. However, the development seems to be on the right track, since Undead Labs is incorporating talent from the industry into it. They signed one of the artists from Saints Row at the end of last year, and in early 2022 we learned that they are reinforcing the project with the support of a new internal Microsoft team.

