Undead Labs has decided to celebrate the fourth anniversary of State of Decay 2 by publishing a video in which some are revealed game statistics. Started a little quietly in May 2018, when it was launched, this zombie-based survival has slowly recovered ground becoming a success.

A bit like the path taken by other Xbox games, such as Sea of ​​Thieves, which started out badly and then became one of the masterpieces of the generation.

Be that as it may, the statistics tell of a support exceptional, made up of thirty updates, more than ten million players, 1.8 billion Juggernauts killed (poor things) and 4.6 billion zombies slaughtered.

The video also remembers all the various expansions launched over the years and shows in general how much the game has been enriched with content.

If you haven’t played it yet and are curious to do so, we remind you that State of Decay 2 is included in the subscription to Xbox Game Pass. Waiting for Undead Labs to finally unveil the highly anticipated State of Decay 3, which should be an even better game, given the greater resources made available by Microsoft to the development team, after the acquisition in Xbox Game Studios.